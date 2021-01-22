The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.81

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and traded as high as $20.10. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 21,120 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 279,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 244,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GF)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

