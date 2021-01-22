The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.51

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.51 and traded as low as $31.47. The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) shares last traded at $31.82, with a volume of 82,683 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$552.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sanford Riley sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.72, for a total transaction of C$201,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at C$145,824.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

