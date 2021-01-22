The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $139.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Procter & Gamble have increased in the past year thanks to its robust earnings trend, which continued in second-quarter fiscal 2021. While it has reported an earnings surprise for the past several quarters, revenues topped estimates for the third straight time in the fiscal second-quarter. Further, earnings and sales improved on a year over year basis. Results were driven by robust top-line growth and improved margins. Margins benefited from cost leverage and productivity initiatives, while sales were aided by strength across all segments, robust shipments, pricing and mix. It delivered adjusted free cash flow productivity of 113% in the fiscal second quarter. Driven by the robust results, it raised outlook for fiscal 2021. However, currency headwinds are likely to affect results in fiscal 2021. Stiff competition also remains a woe.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $131.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.60. The company has a market cap of $324.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,947 shares of company stock worth $63,684,054 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after purchasing an additional 810,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,486,000 after purchasing an additional 713,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

