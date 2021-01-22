The Quarto Group, Inc. (QRTR.L) (LON:QRTR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

The Quarto Group, Inc. (QRTR.L) (LON:QRTR) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.50 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.69). Approximately 733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.50.

About The Quarto Group, Inc. (QRTR.L) (LON:QRTR)

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

