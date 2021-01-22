The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. The Southern makes up 0.6% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the third quarter worth about $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

NYSE SO traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.14. 3,071,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,675. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.53.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.