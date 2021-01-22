The Southern (NYSE:SO) Lowered to “Underperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern (NYSE:SO) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.53.

SO opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21. The Southern has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

