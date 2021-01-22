The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.73 EPS

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.56.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

