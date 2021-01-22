The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Price Target Cut to $3.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.75 to $3.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of VLNCF stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The Valens has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48.

About The Valens

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

