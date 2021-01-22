The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) Receives GBX 1,259.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,259.09 ($16.45).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEIR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) target price on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) target price on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,967 ($25.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,388. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,948.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,518.54. The firm has a market cap of £5.11 billion and a PE ratio of -13.33. The Weir Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 608.60 ($7.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71.

In other The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) news, insider Engelbert Haan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

About The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

