The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners upgraded The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,290,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.