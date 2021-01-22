ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of THMO opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ThermoGenesis has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $14.18.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 495.98% and a negative net margin of 184.36%. The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesis will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.57% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

