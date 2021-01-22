TheStreet Upgrades Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) to B

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HWC. Bank of America raised Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of HWC opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -52.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

