Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Holdings Boosted by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 8,292.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Thor Industries by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,622,000 after purchasing an additional 161,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,986,000 after purchasing an additional 106,181 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 1,565.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,776,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,738,000 after buying an additional 131,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO opened at $107.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average is $98.53. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

