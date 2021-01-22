ThoreNext 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,511.00 (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, ThoreNext has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreNext coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $8.33 million and $4,511.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThoreNext alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.00568599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00043733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.73 or 0.04233089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016311 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2018. ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 coins. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Through ThoreNext blockchain and Cryptoeconomics, the time and complexity of developing TRUST are abstracted away, which allows a large number Upcoming StartUp & iOT Firms to collaborate and share in the profits of such collaboration without a hierarchical structure of a traditional firm. ThoreNext Blockchain systems replace that trust and cutting out Middlemen and their fees will allow users to exchange IoT ideas and Execution at a significantly lower cost. Thorenext (THX) will migrate to its mainnet, for more information please refer to https://medium.com/@Thorenetwork/thx-thxchain-swap-mainnet2020-thxchain-update-edfef2a14f7f “

ThoreNext Coin Trading

ThoreNext can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.