ThreeFold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,547.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 11% against the US dollar. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $4,547.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00052520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00125246 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00072532 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00279365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00069751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039881 BTC.

ThreeFold Token Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io.

ThreeFold Token Trading

ThreeFold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.