Tiaa Fsb Has $1.04 Billion Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297,678 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 8.90% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $1,036,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $897,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,946,000. Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 116,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

SCZ stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average of $64.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

