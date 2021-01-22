Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,960,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871,052 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 8.18% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $595,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 335.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

SPSB opened at $31.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.