Tiaa Fsb Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,018 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $172,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $201.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

