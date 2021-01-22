Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Trading Up 12%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR)’s share price was up 12% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 10,200,897 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 8,925,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

