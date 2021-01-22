Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Timberland Bancorp worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 390.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 252,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Timberland Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.24 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 33.35%.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

