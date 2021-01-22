Timothy P. Walbert Sells 11,323 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 11,323 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $865,869.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,889 shares in the company, valued at $73,938,001.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.73. 1,618,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

