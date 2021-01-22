Titan Coin (TTN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $223.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $223.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007620 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006937 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 573.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

