TOKPIE (TKP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $258.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $536,836.53 and approximately $258.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000129 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TOKPIE Coin Trading

TOKPIE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

