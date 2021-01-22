Torq Resources Inc. (TORQ.V) (CVE:TORQ) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Torq Resources Inc. (TORQ.V) (CVE:TORQ) traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.75. 29,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 21,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The company has a market cap of C$58.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.65.

Torq Resources Inc. (TORQ.V) Company Profile (CVE:TORQ)

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the Americas. The company was formerly known as Stratton Resources Inc and changed its name to Torq Resources Inc in March 2017. Torq Resources Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

