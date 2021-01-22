Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.46.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $155.18 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $160.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 54.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

