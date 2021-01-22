Traders Buy Large Volume of GameStop Call Options (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 1,531,624 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 990% compared to the typical volume of 140,515 call options.

In other news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 810,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $17,188,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,014.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 10.0% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 12,690.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

GME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

NYSE GME traded up $15.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.76. 5,771,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,840,320. GameStop has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GameStop will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.