Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 519 put options on the company. This is an increase of 765% compared to the average volume of 60 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $10.85 on Friday. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

In related news, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $59,359,555.14. Also, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 259,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $1,950,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,265,012 shares of company stock worth $298,051,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

