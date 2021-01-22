Traders Purchase High Volume of IAC/InterActiveCorp Call Options (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 7,078 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 551% compared to the typical volume of 1,088 call options.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $203.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.47 and a 200 day moving average of $139.89. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $207.94.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,809,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,402,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,877 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,506,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,042,000 after purchasing an additional 485,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

