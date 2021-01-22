Traders Purchase Large Volume of Element Solutions Call Options (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 8,239 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 540% compared to the typical volume of 1,287 call options.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESI. TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In other news, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $35,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

