Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) Shares Gap Down to $448.00

Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $448.00, but opened at $430.20. Trainline Plc (TRN.L) shares last traded at $427.80, with a volume of 536,166 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 414 ($5.41) to GBX 527 ($6.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trainline Plc (TRN.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 407.25 ($5.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 449.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 400.10.

In other news, insider Shaun McCabe sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27), for a total value of £2,880,000 ($3,762,738.44).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

