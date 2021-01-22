Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) will post sales of $3.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.02 billion. Trane Technologies posted sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will report full year sales of $12.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.92 billion to $13.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trane Technologies.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.78.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $154.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $156.27.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $78,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 97,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

