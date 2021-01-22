Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $680,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.78.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $154.44 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

