Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Lee D. Rudow Sells 1,000 Shares

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TRNS stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $273.61 million, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 236.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

