TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Now Covered by Alembic Global Advisors

Stock analysts at Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.06.

TDG opened at $573.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $603.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.86.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total transaction of $10,498,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.10, for a total value of $1,967,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $64,263,315. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

