Transform Wealth LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,879,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,503.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,378.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,274.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,508.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,745.00 to $1,835.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

