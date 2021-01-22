Transform Wealth LLC Sells 102,360 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,360 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 102,360 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 272.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Apple stock opened at $136.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.41 and a 200-day moving average of $116.64. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.