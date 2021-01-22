Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.15 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$0.25.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital cut Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.22.

Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) stock opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. Trevali Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51. The stock has a market cap of C$222.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95.

Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

