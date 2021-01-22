TRH Financial LLC Has $437,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $246,802,000 after buying an additional 1,968,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after buying an additional 823,174 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after buying an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after buying an additional 685,721 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,647 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.40.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $171.28 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The company has a market capitalization of $310.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.