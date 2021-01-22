Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.36

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.36 and last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 271.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 13.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

