Trias (TRY) Achieves Market Cap of $966,908.39

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Trias coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trias has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Trias has a market cap of $966,908.39 and $8,651.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00065775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.00569448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.65 or 0.04183084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016322 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias (TRY) is a coin. Trias' total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

