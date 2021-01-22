Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.80

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.80 and traded as high as $12.07. Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 460,392 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.66.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$161.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

In other news, Director Gary Berman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.87 per share, with a total value of C$54,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 923,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,034,988.34.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

