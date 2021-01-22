TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.76 Million

Analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to announce sales of $177.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.01 million. TriMas reported sales of $170.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $759.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $755.30 million to $763.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $831.94 million, with estimates ranging from $820.10 million to $843.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $199.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TriMas has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $35.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TriMas in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TriMas by 889.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TriMas by 267.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

