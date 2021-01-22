Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Acquires 23,108 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,880 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,108 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up approximately 3.6% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.05% of Cigna worth $38,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,349,000 after buying an additional 1,769,394 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Cigna by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 599,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 461.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,164,000 after purchasing an additional 461,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 349.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,261,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.68. 26,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,906. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.36. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.94.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,371 shares of company stock valued at $31,077,824. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

