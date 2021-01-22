Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Sells 11,027 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,027 shares during the period. Dolby Laboratories makes up 4.4% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.48% of Dolby Laboratories worth $46,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLB. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of DLB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,273. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 22,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $2,023,526.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $465,580.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,709 shares of company stock valued at $29,237,678 over the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

