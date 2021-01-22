TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.63

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.63 and traded as high as $34.16. TripAdvisor shares last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 2,094,434 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

