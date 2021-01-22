Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.81.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $873,106.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,722 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

