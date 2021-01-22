TROY (TROY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.26 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TROY has a total market capitalization of $38.36 million and $1.26 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00052270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00121927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00071589 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00265466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00039583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00066056 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TROY is https://reddit.com/