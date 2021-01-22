TROY (TROY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.26 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TROY has a total market capitalization of $38.36 million and $1.26 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00052270 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000819 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00121927 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00071589 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00265466 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00039583 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00066056 BTC.
TROY Profile
TROY’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TROY is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “
TROY Token Trading
TROY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.