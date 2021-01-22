Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Issues Earnings Results

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

TFC opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

