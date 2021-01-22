Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

NYSE TFC opened at $50.11 on Friday. Truist Financial has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.70.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

