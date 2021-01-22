Truist Initiates Coverage on Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Investment analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s previous close.

ESTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.84.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $171.29 on Wednesday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $2,761,257.82. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $29,450,430.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,618,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,765,618.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $163,380,542 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Elastic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

